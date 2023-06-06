(Minneapolis, MN)--A Minnesota cat is close to winning Nationwide's "Wacky Pet Names" contest. Every year, the insurance company asks the public to vote on the most creative names among cats, dogs, and exotic pets recently enrolled in their pet insurance. Minnesota cat "Prison Mike" is among this year's finalists. The name is a reference to The Office. Other feline finalists include Homeboy Thumbs, Sir Catrick Stewart, and Spicy Beef Purrito.
Officials say the winner will be announced next week.
#sponsored