(Bemidji, MN)--The Minnesota BCA says a missing person alert is issued for an 18-year-old woman from Bemidji. Police are asking for help locating Tahlia Poitra who was last seen on Wednesday September 21st. Poitra is Native American, five-foot-six, weighs around 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her wrist. Anyone with information about Tahlia is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
Minnesota BCA asking for helping in finding missing teen
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
- Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
- Swatting scam prompts message from Minnesota BCA
- Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
- Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked number one
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
- North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
- New Kingdom Healthcare opens location in Alexandria
- Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season