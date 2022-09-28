BCA asking for helping locating missing teen from northern Minnesota

(Courtesy: Minnesota BCA)

(Bemidji, MN)--The Minnesota BCA says a missing person alert is issued for an 18-year-old woman from Bemidji. Police are asking for help locating Tahlia Poitra who was last seen on Wednesday September 21st. Poitra is Native American, five-foot-six, weighs around 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her wrist. Anyone with information about Tahlia is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

