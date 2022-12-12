Mike Dreier becomes winningest coach in Minnesota history

(Courtesy: New London-Spicer School District)

(New London, MN)--Mike Dreier is now Minnesota high school basketball's winningest coach.  The New London-Spicer head girls basketball coach set the record Friday night with the Wildcats' victory over Delano.  Coach Dreier takes over the title from the late Bob McDonald, the former Chisholm boys basketball coach who recorded 1,012 wins.  Dreier says the title isn't about him, but about the players he's coached, their parents, the coaches in their program, and the coaches of younger players.

