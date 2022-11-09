(St. Paul, MN) --The race for Minnesota Attorney General is a dead heat. Democrat Keith Ellison is in a virtual tie with Republican Jim Schultz. Ellison is currently ahead by fewer than 25 votes with 99-percent of precincts reporting in. Final results aren't expected until later today.
Minnesota Attorney General race in a dead heat, 25 votes separate the two
