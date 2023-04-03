(Minneapolis, MN)--A Minnesota law banning 18, 19, and 20-year-olds from getting permits to carry guns is being overturned. A federal judge has ruled that the age limit is unconstitutional. The ruling immediately bars enforcement of the 21-plus rule for gun permits. The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition, and three individual plaintiffs.
Minnesota age limits for carrying guns overturned by federal judge
Mark Anthony
