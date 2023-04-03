Law banning 18, 19, and 20-year-olds from getting carry permits is being overturned

(Minneapolis, MN)--A Minnesota law banning 18, 19, and 20-year-olds from getting permits to carry guns is being overturned.  A federal judge has ruled that the age limit is unconstitutional.  The ruling immediately bars enforcement of the 21-plus rule for gun permits.  The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition, and three individual plaintiffs.

