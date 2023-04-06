(Undated)--A new report shows that Minnesotans are better with money than most Americans. A new WalletHub study compared each of the 50 states across 17 key metrics of financial literacy--including share of adults with rainy-day funds and public high school graduation rates. Minnesota ranked 5th in the nation. Nebraska was found to be the most financially literate state, while Arkansas ranked dead last.
For more on the study go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-and-least-financially-literate-states/3337.