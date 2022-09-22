MSP ranked number one by JD Powers

(Courtesy: JD Power)

(Troy, MI)--New airport rankings by JD Power put Minneapolis-St. Paul International at number one in the “mega” airport category. Those are U-S airports with at least 33 million passengers per year. MSP ranked highest in passenger satisfaction with 800 points on a one-thousand-point scale. The study ranks airports on their terminal facilities, arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in baggage, and food, beverage, and retail. San Francisco International ranked second while Detroit and JFK in New York tied for third.

Tags