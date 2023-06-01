Minneapolis Federal Reserve reporting April tough month with layoffs

(Minneapolis, MN)--In April, nearly as many workers were laid off in Minnesota than in all of last year. The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says more than 2,600 people lost their jobs in April. It comes as wage pressure remains high, as increased pay continues to fail to keep up with inflation. However, the monthly Minneapolis Fed report says economic activity is slightly increasing with people buying more, little to no price increases, and labor demand staying steady.

