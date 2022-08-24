Minimum wage set to rise 2.5 percent in 2023 in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--The minimum wage is going up by 2.5 percent in Minnesota next year. The state Department of Industry and Labor says the minimum wage for large employers will jump from $10.33 an hour to $10.59 -- while it will rise from $8.42 to $8.63 for small employers. Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach says the increase is designed to help minimum wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families. Companies making annual revenues of more than a $500 million are considered large employers.

