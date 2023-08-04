(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has another "Fury Friend Friday" with Milo up for adoption right now.
Milo
Hello friend! I’m Milo! It’s fantastic to meet you! I’m a sweet, loving boy who is happy to take naps and cuddle up with you! The are two important things the staff wants me to tell you. The first is that I have an underlying kidney disease. The second is that, because I’m so darn cute, my adoption fee has been paid already! I can’t wait to meet you. I think you’d be the purr-fect person for me!
To adopt Milo or any other animal at the Pope County Humane Society go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.