(Alexandria, MN)--It was day two of the Douglas County Fair Thursday, and it was a perfect day for Kids Day sponsored by Leighton Broadcasting.
Thursday night on the main stage was Eli Elger and the Faster Horses a country band out of Des Moines, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee.
Friday, it is Military, Law Enforcement, Firefighter and EMS Appreciation Day sponsored by Bremer Bank. On the mainstage Friday night it will be Runestone Rebellion at 7 p.m.
For all the fun at the Douglas County Fair go to dcmnfair.com.