(Alexandria, MN)--The Saturday Art Market is an exciting opportunity for locals and visitors to gather at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria every Saturday all summer! Visit with local artists and shop their offerings while enjoying food, kids’ activities, and different live music each week!
The market, which is held next to the Alexandria Farmer’s Market, runs every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm through September 3.
Mikko Cowdery will be the featured musician at the June 4 Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park in downtown Alexandria, with live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mikko will present a broad array of his favorite tunes from over a half century of performing. Tunes will include everything from Broadway musicals to Irish and Scottish ballads, old folk and country songs, crooner tunes from the ‘40s and ‘50s, plus original songs from Mikko’s 1983 duet album with classic country star Marvin Rainwater.
Organizers say he’ll also throw in some songs from his "Minnesota Memories" legacy CD, along with a variety of toasts, jokes and stories he’s picked up over the years. So make it a point to catch this 79-year-old performer who promises to fill your heart with some surprising musical memories.