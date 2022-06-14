(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber to bring the Midwest Agriculture Summit to our region on June 28, from 8 to 11 am. People may attend in person at the Delta by Marriott in Fargo, or via Livestream. This summit is the second event in a four-part series that convenes regional and national industry experts and thought leaders for crucial conversations on these regional topics: Agriculture (June 28), Cybersecurity & Tech (August 2), Energy (November 1), Economic Outlook (first quarter 2023).
The June 28 Agriculture Summit will bring together leaders and experts from across the industry to engage in a crucial and in-depth discussion regarding challenges, innovative solutions, markets and trends, technology and more. Keynote speaker will be Under Secretary Robert Bonnie, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Flint Group is the Gold Sponsor for the event.
Panelists include Senator John Hoeven; Representative Michelle Fischbach; Brian Ingulsrud, American Crystal Sugar Company; Joel Kaczynski, RDO Equipment; Stephanie Sinner, North Dakota Soybean Council and Taya Spelhaug, Microsoft, Grand Farm. Moderators include Howard Olson, AgCountry Farm Credit Services, and Marc Schober, Bremer Bank.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/AgSummit22. Cost to attend is $45. Use code ALEXANDRIA when registering. More information regarding the Midwest Summit series can be found at