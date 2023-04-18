(Glenwood, MN)--A fund has reportedly been set-up to help out the family of Pope County Deputy Josh Owen. Deputy Owen was shot and killed on Saturday night responding to a call in Cyrus.
The Josh Owen Memorial Fund has been started at Glenwood State Bank. Peter Nelson is the contact for this fund at 320-634-5111.
The Josh Owen Memorial Fund is at Eagle Bank in Glenwood. Matt Daniels is the contact for this fund at 320-634-4545.
The Pope County Sheriff's Office says unfortunately, they've been made aware that there are other places asking for donations that are potentially scams.