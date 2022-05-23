(Alexandria, MN)--The West Central Chapter (VVA 235) of Vietnam Veterans of America is pleased to announce the schedule of events in Alexandria MN for Memorial Day May 30, 2022
PROGRAM SCHEDULE:
0930 - PARADE & MARCHING UNITS ASSEMBLE AT BIG OLE
1000 - PARADE BEGINS SOUTH ON BROADWAY TO VMP (8TH ST)
1045 – SEATING OF GUESTS & BAGPIPE WELCOME
1100 – FORMAL PROGRAM COMMENCES (see attached)
1115 – READING OF 150 INDIVIDUAL VETERAN NAMES
1130 – MEMORIAL DAY ADDRESS STEVE PEDERSON (see attached)
1145 - CLOSING CEREMONY
1200 - FREE WILL LUNCH AT VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK BY VFW CH 936