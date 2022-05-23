Memorial Day Program

(Courtesy: West Central Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America)

(Alexandria, MN)--The West Central Chapter (VVA 235) of Vietnam Veterans of America is pleased to announce the schedule of events in Alexandria MN for Memorial Day May 30, 2022

PROGRAM SCHEDULE:

0930 - PARADE & MARCHING UNITS ASSEMBLE AT BIG OLE

1000 - PARADE BEGINS SOUTH ON BROADWAY TO VMP (8TH ST)

1045 – SEATING OF GUESTS & BAGPIPE WELCOME

1100 – FORMAL PROGRAM COMMENCES (see attached)

1115 – READING OF 150 INDIVIDUAL VETERAN NAMES

1130 – MEMORIAL DAY ADDRESS STEVE PEDERSON (see attached)

1145 - CLOSING CEREMONY

1200 - FREE WILL LUNCH AT VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK BY VFW CH 936

