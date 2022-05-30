(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Veteran’s Day Parade and Program is still set for today. (Monday) The parade will kick off at 10 am this morning on Broadway and travel south to Veterans Memorial Park. The program at Veterans Memorial Park is set to begin at 11 a.m.
In addition, a free-will lunch will be served at the Veterans Memorial Park immediately following the ceremony courtesy of the Alexandria VFW Post 936.
Also today, “ Taps Across America” will take place at 3 p.m. in the Fleet Farm parking lot in Alexandria. A bugler will play Taps and the Osakis Honor Guard will be on hand.
There will also be Memorial Day observances in Brandon, Evansville, Glenwood, Millerville, Osakis, and Parkers Prairie in the area.