(Undated)--Officials say that for the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions® jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash). If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.
Six Mega Millions jackpots were awarded in 2022, ranging from $20 million in Tennessee to that $1.337 billion in Illinois, and everything in between. The most recent jackpot win was at $502 million, shared by winning tickets in California and Florida on October 14.