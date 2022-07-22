(Undated)--The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials now say the estimated jackpot for tonight's (Friday) drawing is at $660 million. The cash option is now at an estimated $377 million.
Officials say this is the third largest jackpot ever in the history of the Mega Millions game. They say only two jackpots have been higher, and both were over one-billion dollars.
In addition, four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year including $110 million in Minnesota back on April 12th.