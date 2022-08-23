(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is releasing information regarding a Level 3 Predatory Offender, Joshua Lee Holby.
Authorities say that Holby will be moving to Douglas County on Sept. 1, 2022. Officials say that he has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.
A community education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2022 at the Douglas County Public Works meeting room located at 526 Willow Dr, in Alexandria.
Representatives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will reportedly be available to provide useful information on public safety.