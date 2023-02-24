(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has another loving cat up for adoption. They would like you to meet Saige! They say that Saige is "looking good and feline better!" She has a good feeling that her fur-ever family will be here soon to take her home! Saige will play with toys occasionally, but she really enjoys getting pets and naptime.
Saige is approximately 2-3 years old. Her adoption fee is $100, plus tax.
If you are interested in meeting Saige, please call the shelter at 320-759-2260.
Included in our adoption fee is:
Feline Leukemia/FIV/Heartworm Test
Feline Distemper Combo (5-way Rhinotracheitis-Calicivirus(2 strains)-Panleukopenia-Chlamydia)
Deworming
Spay or Neuter
Rabies Vaccination
Microchipped
Veterinary Exam Completed