(Alexandria, MN)--Lakes Area Humane Society has another pet up for adoption with our Pet of the Week.
They would like you to meet Kelan. Kelan is hoping for his very own anni-fur-sary, the day he can go to his forever home! Could you be his purr-fect match? He enjoys getting chin scratches and also likes to chase toys around.
Kelan is approximately 1-2 years old. His adoption fee is $100, plus tax.
If you are interested in meeting Kelan, please call the shelter at 320-759-2260.
Included in our adoption fee is:
Feline Leukemia/FIV/Heartworm Test
Feline Distemper Combo (5-way Rhinotracheitis-Calicivirus(2 strains)-Panleukopenia-Chlamydia)
Deworming
Spay or Neuter
Rabies Vaccination
Microchipped
Veterinary Exam Completed