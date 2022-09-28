(Washington, DC)--Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is applauding news that Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that monthly premiums will drop from just over 170 dollars in 2022 to just under 165 next year. Craig says she led 30 of her colleagues in calling on CMS to revisit and reverse a significant hike in Medicare Part B premiums. The Second District Democrat says seniors will see their premiums decrease for the first time in a decade.
Medicare beneficiaries to see decrease in premiums next year
Tags
- Japanese Paper
- Health
- Federal Assistance In The United States
- Medicare
- Angie Craig
- Healthcare Reform In The United States
- Liberalism In The United States
- United States Federal Legislation
- Washi
- Balanced Budget Act
- Emergency Aid To American Survivors Of The Haiti Earthquake Act
- Washington, Dc
- The Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services
Mark Anthony
