Medicare premiums to fall in 2023

(Courtesy: Department of Health and Human Services)

(Washington, DC)--Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is applauding news that Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that monthly premiums will drop from just over 170 dollars in 2022 to just under 165 next year. Craig says she led 30 of her colleagues in calling on CMS to revisit and reverse a significant hike in Medicare Part B premiums. The Second District Democrat says seniors will see their premiums decrease for the first time in a decade.

Tags