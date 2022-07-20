(St. Paul, MN)--Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota will be eligible to buy gummies and chews from the state’s medical cannabis dispensaries on August First. Medical Cannabis Office director Chris Tholkes says these state-approved medical cannabis gummies and chews differ from the recently legalized hemp-derived THC edibles. She says the medical cannabis products are “very precisely laboratory tested.” Registered patients should make a consultation appointment to get pre-approved at a dispensary.
Medical marijuana to be offered at state's dispensaries
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Storms possible late Thursday night across Minnesota, heavy rain expected
- Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number
- Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
- West central Minnesota woman facing murder charges in drug overdose case
- Wisconsin lawmakers appear ready to override WEC once again
- After two years, central Minnesota couple finally gets married
- Boy dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota
- Minnesotans clash over fatal police shooting
- Two-vehicle crash in Douglas County injuries one person over the weekend
- One person injured in a crash near Fergus Falls