Medical marijuana to be offered at state's dispensaries

(Courtesy: Minnesota Cannabis Office)

(St. Paul, MN)--Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota will be eligible to buy gummies and chews from the state’s medical cannabis dispensaries on August First. Medical Cannabis Office director Chris Tholkes says these state-approved medical cannabis gummies and chews differ from the recently legalized hemp-derived THC edibles.   She says the medical cannabis products are “very precisely laboratory tested.” Registered patients should make a consultation appointment to get pre-approved at a dispensary.

