(Undated)--Minnesota has maintained health care coverage for its Medicaid enrollees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress passed legislation requiring states to return to standard Medicaid eligibility procedures, which includes an annual eligibility review through a renewal process, in spring 2023 for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare. The Minnesota Department of Human Services estimates this affects 1 in 4 people in MN.
Do you have Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare? Keep your health. Keep your insurance.
Most of the 1.5 million Minnesotans enrolled in Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare will need to have their eligibility for these programs reviewed through the renewal process beginning soon. Watch the mail for information and reply on time to avoid losing your coverage and possible disruptions in seeing your doctor or filling a prescription. Visit mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage for information.
Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare Renewal Process
1. Current enrollees will or may have already received a pre-renewal notice by mail from the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS). It has information about how to keep their health insurance. Please ensure your address is correct or update your address if you have moved.
2. Your pre-renewal notice will tell you when you will receive the renewal packet and when it is due.
3. It’s essential to return the renewal packet to DHS by the deadline to avoid delays in accessing health care and filling prescriptions.
4. Watch for notice of coverage in your mail. Coverage ends or continues on the date stated by DHS. If you are no longer eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare, DHS will provide information on obtaining other health insurance for you and your family.
The goal is for zero eligible enrollees to lose coverage.
DHS is committed to ensuring that eligible Minnesotans retain their public coverage during the renewal process and that ineligible Minnesotans connect with other coverage options. DHS is communicating to the public through various media to raise awareness of the process for persons receiving health insurance through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.
Their goal is for no eligible enrollees to lose coverage. However, some enrollees will likely remain eligible for coverage and meet all the requirements to keep it but will lose their coverage due to barriers in the renewal process, including failure to receive notices or return paperwork, lost paperwork, and other issues unrelated to their eligibility status.
Learn how to keep your health insurance at mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage.
For an overview of the change and renewal process resuming, visit the Department of Human Services at mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage/overview/.