(St. Paul, MN)--While students are taking a break, educators across the state will attend the annual MEA conference today and tomorrow. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht that "the purpose of the conference is for our members to take sessions and talk with other educators about improving their craft, meeting the needs of their students, and just being better educators."
Officials say the conference will be slightly different from previous years. Some educators will take classes online while others will attend in person at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.