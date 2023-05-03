St. Cloud VA offers help to area veterans dealing with mental health issues

(Picture courtesy: St. Cloud VA Center)

(St. Cloud, MN)--May is designated as Mental Health Awareness Month. This has the St. Cloud VA Center stepping up to raise awareness about mental health issues among veterans, especially when it comes to suicide. VA mental health professionals say warning signs include significant changes in mood, feelings of hopelessness, anxiety, and depression.  The St. Cloud VA Center offers several groups and programs for veterans dealing with mental health issues. More information is available by calling 320-252-1670.

