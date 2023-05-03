(St. Cloud, MN)--May is designated as Mental Health Awareness Month. This has the St. Cloud VA Center stepping up to raise awareness about mental health issues among veterans, especially when it comes to suicide. VA mental health professionals say warning signs include significant changes in mood, feelings of hopelessness, anxiety, and depression. The St. Cloud VA Center offers several groups and programs for veterans dealing with mental health issues. More information is available by calling 320-252-1670.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, St. Cloud VA offers help for area veterans
Tags
Mark Anthony
