(Undated)--Today (Friday) is Veterans Day. It is a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's also a federal holiday so some things are closed locally and across the state.
Government offices and services are closed in observance of Veterans Day on Friday. That includes federal, county and city offices, as well as the federal and state courts. Many bank branches are also closed.
In addition, the United States Postal Service is closed and not delivering mail on Friday. However, UPS and FedEx are open for delivery and pick-up services.
Most area businesses are running normally including downtown shopping and at the Viking Plaza Mall.
There also many discounts being offered for veterans and current members of the armed services.