(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that most locations around the state of Minnesota should see at least 2 inches of snow late Friday and Friday night. They say a narrow band of heavier amounts with several inches of snow is likely, but there is uncertainty in where this band will set up and fall. However, locations from Madison and Marshall have a high likelihood of seeing 6 or more inches of snow.
If you are doing some traveling through Friday night, make sure you pack along a winter survival kit in the event you could get stuck. For the latest on the roads call 511.