(Motley, MN)--The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday afternoon their office located a deceased male in the city of Motley. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. of Motley was reported missing earlier in the day. After searching the area, Sandoval was located by officers deceased in a ditch north of the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
Sandoval’s body has been taken to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Officials say there is no evidence of foul play or safety concern to the public.
The case remains under investigation.