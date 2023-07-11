(St. Paul, MN)--A man has been arrested after he jumped out of an airplane's emergency exit at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. According to officials, airport police were waiting for the man to arrive at the airport on a Sun Country Airlines flight Sunday night. The man was wanted on a restraining order violation, and he reportedly bailed out of the emergency exit after the plane had landed and passengers were leaving the aircraft.
The man was later found hiding in a food service truck and was arrested.