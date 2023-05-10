(Hudson, WI)--The man suspected of killing a western Wisconsin deputy was a convicted rapist and registered sex offender with a history of violence. Prison officials in Minnesota yesterday (Tuesday) said 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was out on parole for a 2016 kidnapping and rape conviction when police say he gunned down St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising. Johnson has a long criminal history, including a stabbing back in 2007 and numerous fights while in prison.
Investigators say he shot and killed Deputy Leising during a drunk driving stop Saturday. He's believed to have then shot himself about an hour later.