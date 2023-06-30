(Douglas County, MN)--On Thursday afternoon Douglas County deputies responded to a single ATV rollover crash near the County Road 33 NW and Stockhaven Road NW intersection in Lund Township north of Evansville. The ATV was reportedly operated by Brian Kielbasa, 46, of Roselle Park, New Jersey. A juvenile passenger was also on the ATV. The crash occurred in the east ditch of County Road 33 and the ATV was rolled over.
Authorities say that Kielbasa sustained severe injuries and was air lifted from the scene. The juvenile passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Speed is reportedly believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.