(Douglas County, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that they received a call of a single vehicle accident on County Road 7 north of County Road 24 near Millerville. As deputies arrived on scene the driver, Jerry Ehrenberg, 27, of Eagle Bend, was located next to the vehicle with serious injuries. Life Link Air Medical transported Ehrenberg from the scene. Officials believe that he had a medical incident prior to leaving the roadway.
Assisting on the scene were North Ambulance, Parkers Prairie Ambulance, Life Link Air Medical, and the Millerville First Responders. The accident is still under investigation.