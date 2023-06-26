(Evansville, MN)-- A crash in Douglas County near Evansville has left one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash reportedly took place Friday morning. Officials say a semi driven by William Hayer, 59, of Hoffman, and BMW driven by Deacon Yost, 18, of Canada, were both traveling westbound along I-94 when they collided. Authorities say the BMW rolled into north side ditch.
Hayer was not injured in the crash, but Yost suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
The crash remains under investigation.