(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday night, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were reportedly called to an assault in the 800 Block of Fillmore Street. The assault was reported as a male party was stabbed and was now in the hallway of the apartment building.
Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who was treated by North Ambulance and later transported to Alomere Emergency room. It has been confirmed that the victim was stabbed.
Officers were assisted by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriffs Office. This investigation is ongoing and any information the public may have is appreciated. Please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631 and ask to speak with someone in the detective’s division.
Authorities say this is an isolated event and there is no risk to the public’s safety.