(Alexandria, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a man who tried to get away from a state trooper near Alexandria is in the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the report, a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was reported as a driving complaint on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria in Evansville Township yesterday evening. The driver reportedly did not stop and a chase began. The driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and made contact with a vehicle traveling east on the interstate. The fleeing vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle has been identified as Barry Johnson, 36, of Hollywood, South Carolina. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the incident.