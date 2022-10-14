(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021.
According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court with felony negligent fires. He received a stay of adjudication, and successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal. He was also fined $500 and placed him on supervised probation for two years.
Detroit Lakes police say the fire started in an apartment and spread to the adjoining Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes.