(Eden Valley, MN) -- Police in central Minnesota have identified the man who shot himself in the head after a short police pursuit early Saturday in Eden Valley.
Thirty-four-year-old Stephen Christ Poissant of Brainerd reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the incident in Meeker County. The incident began when officers attempted to stop Poissant for speeding and a headlight violation. He reportedly drove away and led police on a short chase. Poissant exchanged gunfire with officers when the pursuit ended. One police bullet grazed Poissant's knee. A gun was recovered at the scene and the incident was captured on squad camera video.
The Minnesota B-C-A is leading the investigation