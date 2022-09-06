Deadly weekend on Minnesota lake in Crow Wing County

(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Hutchinson man in Brainerd.  According to the report, deputies were called to NorthStar Camp Monday after learning a man went underwater and had to be pulled to shore by a student.  Deputies and first responders tried to save him, but the 30-year-old victim died in the hospital. Investigators say the unidentified man was a staff member with a group of school students on a weekend retreat.

