(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Hutchinson man in Brainerd. According to the report, deputies were called to NorthStar Camp Monday after learning a man went underwater and had to be pulled to shore by a student. Deputies and first responders tried to save him, but the 30-year-old victim died in the hospital. Investigators say the unidentified man was a staff member with a group of school students on a weekend retreat.
Man reportedly drowns near Brainerd over the weekend
Mark Anthony
