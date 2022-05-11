Phoutthasa Prathane mug

(Phoutthasa Prathane mug courtesy: Otter Tail County Jail)

(Fergus Falls, MN)  --  A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge for a shooting in Pelican Rapids last month.  Authorities in Otter Tail County received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who was crying and screaming that someone had shot her.  Phoutthasa Prathane was taken into custody at the end of a police pursuit in Redwood County later the same night. 

He is expected to be sentenced to about 15 years in prison at a hearing next month.  Investigators say he admitted he shot the woman because she wouldn’t let him see his children.

