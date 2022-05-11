(Fergus Falls, MN) -- A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge for a shooting in Pelican Rapids last month. Authorities in Otter Tail County received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who was crying and screaming that someone had shot her. Phoutthasa Prathane was taken into custody at the end of a police pursuit in Redwood County later the same night.
He is expected to be sentenced to about 15 years in prison at a hearing next month. Investigators say he admitted he shot the woman because she wouldn’t let him see his children.