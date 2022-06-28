(Saint Cloud, MN) -- Authorities say a 44-year-old man from Isanti is dead after being run over by one of his horses during an event Sunday at the Saint Cloud Municipal Athletic Center. The man had brought his Clydesdales and a carriage to offer rides in the parking lot, but lost control of the horses while he was walking them on a lead. They continued running with the man’s five-year-old son in the carriage but were stopped when it got caught in a tree. The victim died at Saint Cloud Hospital.
Man killed after being run over by horses and carriage in central Minnesota
