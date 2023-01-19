(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim reportedly died at the scene. Authorities say the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police are asking for any help in locating the shooter.
The victim's body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.