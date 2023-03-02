(Glenwood, MN)--Officials say that 22-year-old Benigno Alvarez-Gutierrez has been sentenced to probation and a stayed prison term in Pope County District Court. He was charged with taking a toddler from his bedroom back in March of last year.
Alvarez-Gutierrez was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years of supervised probation for felony kidnapping. A 21-month prison sentence was reportedly stayed. He will be monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections — Field Services.
Alvarez-Gutierrez was arrested March 17, 2022, after an Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old male. Officials say that Alvarez-Gutierrez knew the child and the child's mother who lived in rural Westport.
The child was found safe in an unoccupied garage north of Paynesville.