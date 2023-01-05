(Stearns County, MN)--On Tuesday afternoon, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner reporting that his garage had started on fire and was spreading. The fire took place near Richmond in Stearns County.
The Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene and were assisted by the Richmond Fire Department and Cold Spring Fire Department. Upon arrival deputies found that the house was fully engulfed with flames. The homeowner, Tom Goebel, 64, was still in the home and was brought to safety at a nearby residence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.