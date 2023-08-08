(Motley, MN)--Authorities say that a man from central Minnesota is dead following a motorcycle crash. According to the report, law enforcement responded to a report of a crash just south of Motley on Sunday morning.
According to the report, Curtis Sievert, 61, of Motley, was driving westbound on 320th Street when he left the roadway while going around a curve. He was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.