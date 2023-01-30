(Swift County, MN)--A man from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash in Swift County late last week. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was traveling northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch.
Authorities say that Johnson was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No word on the driver of the other vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.