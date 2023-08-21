(Evansville, MN)--On Friday, the Douglas County Sheriff's office received a 911 call from Jonathon Eric Abrahamson about a boating accident on Long Lake near Evansville that resulted in one of the passengers receiving a head injury. Evansville first responders and Douglas County deputies responded to the Long Lake water access where medical assistance was provided.
According to the report, shortly after departing from shore the boat hit a sandbar that resulted in Roger Kirckof, 83, of Villard, being thrown forward and hitting his head against the front of the boat. He was quickly rushed to shore while a group of nearby boaters assisted in towing the boat to shore.
This incident is still under investigation.