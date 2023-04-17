(Alexandria Township, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, The Douglas County Dispatch Center received a call regarding an ATV accident on South Lake Jessie Road, east of East Lake Victoria Rd in Alexandria Township. The caller was reporting a male had crashed his ATV and was stuck under it.
First responders arrived on the scene and found the male was still pinned between a tree and the ATV. The Alexandria Fire Department was able to cut the tree and after the tree was removed the ATV rider was able to be removed from the ATV.
Officials say North Memorial Ambulance took the male to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.