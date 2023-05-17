(Fairhaven Township, MN)--The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of an ATV crash with unknown injuries in the Clearwater Forest Campground located at 13634 Clearwater Forest Circle in Fairhaven Township east of Kimball. According to the report, deputies arrived on the scene and found the single occupant of the ATV, identified at Nicholas Reis, 41, of South Haven, with injuries to his head.
Reis was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital. His current condition is not known.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.