(Hawick, MN)--A central Minnesota man is injured after falling from a moving vehicle near Hawick Friday morning. Officials say the incident took place just after midnight east of Hawick. Authorities say Cameron Larson, 27, of Richmond, was riding in the back seat of a vehicle driven and occupied by juveniles when he fell out and was injured.
Larson was taken to the hospital in Willmar. He was then later airlifted by LifeLink 3 Air Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.